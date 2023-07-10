Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW: Cody Rhodes Addresses Brock Lesnar

WWE will present a new episode of WWE RAW tonight, which will Cody Rhodes addressing Brock Lesnar and more. The lineup includes:

* No Disqualification: Tomasso Ciampa vs. The Miz

* Becky Lynch vs. Zoey Stark

* Drew McIntyre & Matt Riddle vs. Imperium

* Cody Rhodes addresses Brock Lesnar

* Ricochet and Logan Paul go face-to-face.

* Alpha Academy graduation ceremony for Maxxine Dupri.