Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW: Cody Rhodes Addresses Brock Lesnar
July 10, 2023
WWE will present a new episode of WWE RAW tonight, which will Cody Rhodes addressing Brock Lesnar and more. The lineup includes:
* No Disqualification: Tomasso Ciampa vs. The Miz
* Becky Lynch vs. Zoey Stark
* Drew McIntyre & Matt Riddle vs. Imperium
* Cody Rhodes addresses Brock Lesnar
* Ricochet and Logan Paul go face-to-face.
* Alpha Academy graduation ceremony for Maxxine Dupri.
