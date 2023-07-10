wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW: Cody Rhodes Addresses Brock Lesnar

July 10, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE RAW Image Credit: WWE

WWE will present a new episode of WWE RAW tonight, which will Cody Rhodes addressing Brock Lesnar and more. The lineup includes:

* No Disqualification: Tomasso Ciampa vs. The Miz
* Becky Lynch vs. Zoey Stark
* Drew McIntyre & Matt Riddle vs. Imperium
* Cody Rhodes addresses Brock Lesnar
* Ricochet and Logan Paul go face-to-face.
* Alpha Academy graduation ceremony for Maxxine Dupri.

