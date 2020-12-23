Lineups For Tonight’s Episodes of AEW Dynamite, WWE NXT and MLW Fusion

There are only two days left until Christmas but the Wednesday Night War rages on with three more episodes of wrestling content from AEW, NXT and MLW.

The latest episode of Fusion will include the Opera Cup Finals with ‘Filthy’ Tom Lawlor vs. Low Ki. There will also likely be more announcement for the Kings of Colosseum event next month.

NXT includes the following matches:

* The Way hosts ‘A Very Gargano Christmas’

* Jake Atlas vs. Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott

* Dakota Kai vs. Rhea Ripley

* Bronson Reed returns

* Finn Balor and Kyle O’Reilly look back at NXT Takeover 31

* Street Fight for NXT Tag Team Titles: Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch (c) vs. Drake Maverick & Killian Dain

WWE revealed that the street fight will open the show.

Meanwhile, this week’s AEW Dynamite is their ‘Holiday Bash’ event and features the following:

* AEW Tag Team Championship: The Young Bucks (c) vs. The Acclaimed

* The Butcher vs. PAC

* Chris Jericho & MJF vs. Top Flight

* Dustin Rhodes vs. Evil Uno

* Jurassic Express vs. The Dark Order (Colt Cabana, 5 & 10)

* Hikaru Shida in action

* Sting to be interviewed by Tony Schiavone

* Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford (w/ Miro) announce their wedding date