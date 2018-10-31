Lineups For This Tonight’s WWE 205 Live, NXT, Total Divas, & NXT UK Shows

– Here are the current match listings for this week’s WWE Smackdown, 205 Live, NXT, Total Divas, & NXT UK shows. WWE will begin airing two episodes of the NXT UK show on Wednesdays going forward.

WWE 205 Live

* Brian Kendrick vs. Jack Gallagher

* #1 Contender’s Match: Tony Nese vs. Mustafa Ali

NXT UK 4PM ET

* Danny Burch in Action

* Noam Dar vs. Zack Gibson

NXT UK 5PM ET

* Mark Andrews vs. Wolfgang

* Isla Dawn vs. Nina Samuels

* Sam Gradwell & Saxon Huxley vs. Moustache Mountain

NXT

* Nikki Cross vs. Mercedes Martinez

* Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch vs. Raul Mendoza and Humberto Carillo

* Matt Riddle vs. Luke Menzies

* War Machine vs. Bobby Fish & Adam Cole

Total Divas

“Lana seeks advice from Brie and Nicole when Rusev announces he wants to have a baby; Nicole goes against Brie’s wishes and plans a surprise party with Rusev for Birdie’s first birthday.”