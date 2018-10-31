wrestling / News
Lineups For This Tonight’s WWE 205 Live, NXT, Total Divas, & NXT UK Shows
– Here are the current match listings for this week’s WWE Smackdown, 205 Live, NXT, Total Divas, & NXT UK shows. WWE will begin airing two episodes of the NXT UK show on Wednesdays going forward.
WWE 205 Live
* Brian Kendrick vs. Jack Gallagher
* #1 Contender’s Match: Tony Nese vs. Mustafa Ali
NXT UK 4PM ET
* Danny Burch in Action
* Noam Dar vs. Zack Gibson
NXT UK 5PM ET
* Mark Andrews vs. Wolfgang
* Isla Dawn vs. Nina Samuels
* Sam Gradwell & Saxon Huxley vs. Moustache Mountain
NXT
* Nikki Cross vs. Mercedes Martinez
* Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch vs. Raul Mendoza and Humberto Carillo
* Matt Riddle vs. Luke Menzies
* War Machine vs. Bobby Fish & Adam Cole
Total Divas
“Lana seeks advice from Brie and Nicole when Rusev announces he wants to have a baby; Nicole goes against Brie’s wishes and plans a surprise party with Rusev for Birdie’s first birthday.”