wrestling
Lio Rush Recalls CM Punk Pitching Danielle Fishel To Be Rush’s Manager In AEW
Lio Rush says that CM Punk once pitched the notion of Danielle Fishel managing him in AEW. Rush spoke with MuscleManMalcolm for a new interview and during the conversation he recalled his brief time in AEW, noting that he had a story about Punk coming up with an idea of the Boy Meets World star managing him.
“I’ve got a story with CM Punk,” Rush said with a laugh (per Fightful). “I definitely have a story with CM Punk. I remember meeting CM Punk during the beginning of the show, when we first all came to the building, and I remember seeing him sitting in the bleachers. I just walked over and introduced myself to him, told him how much I looked up to him as a kid. Didn’t want to make him feel old. I told him that I looked up to him, that I appreciate his work, and his time in WWE.”
He continued, “A couple of months later, probably a month or two later, he ended up coming to me with an idea, and I don’t know if I should say this, but I’m going to say it anyway. I remember he came up with an idea where he wanted Danielle Fishel to come in to AEW to be my manager. [Laughs]. We had that mutual friend in Danielle. That wasn’t the idea that came up. That never really came to fruition. That’s my CM Punk story. I’ve got a couple more, but maybe I’ll save it for a book one day. That’s one CM Punk story for you.”
Fishel is a noted wrestling fan and has expressed interest in managing someone in AEW in the past.
