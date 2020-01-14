Various News: The Great Sasuke Set to Appear at Pro Wrestling Revolution in April, Lio Rush Releases Music Video, Footage of EVOLVE Seminar

– Lio Rush released a new music video last week for his single, “Lost.” You can check out the new Lio Rush music video below.

– Pro Wrestling Revolution has announced that The Great Sasuke will be appearing at the promotion’s upcoming event on April 18 in San Francisco, California. You can check out the full announcement below.

Over the past decade, Pro Wrestling Revolution, has firmly established itself as one of the premiere lucha libre promotions in the United States. What has continued to separate PWR from the rest, in addition to the company’s seamless mix of top stars and homegrown talent and their association with the Major League Baseball and Major League Soccer, is that they have also become a place to see many of the biggest names in Japanese wrestling as well. From appearances by Jushin “Thunder” Liger to the U.S. debut of Jun Akyama to their longstanding relationship with All Japan Wrestling and the fact that the current reigning PWR World Champion is none other than Ultimo Dragon, PWR continues to make the case for being much more than a lucha libre promotion.

Now, on April 18, 2020 in San Francisco, Pro Wrestling Revolution will proudly present the Northern California debut of one Japanese wrestling legend and one of the greatest light heavyweight wrestlers of all time, The Great Sasuke! Tickets for the event are ON SALE NOW and start at only $20. A limited number of Ringside VIP tickets remain – and they will certainly sell out soon – because included in your VIP ticket is your chance to meet The Great Sasuke and get 1 item autographed! Tickets are available here.

– EVOLVE Wrestling released some new videos today, including footage of the EVOLVE Seminar/Tryout with NXT champion Adam Cole. You can check out those videos below.



