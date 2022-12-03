List of Producers and Backstage Notes For Last Night’s WWE Smackdown

Fightful Select has a list of the producers for last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown, as well as several backstage notes.

* Abyss produced Sami Zayn vs. Sheamus. This was their first singles encounter since 2016.

* Molly Holly produced Emma vs. Shayna Baszler.

* Adam Pearce produced GUNTHER vs. Kofi Kingston.

* Shawn Daivari produced the Damage CTRL promo and Tegan Nox’s return. The deal for her return had been finalized for a while, but it was not listed internally. Daivari also produced the pre-show dark match between Drew Gulak and Shinsuke Nakamura.

* Jason Jordan produced Santos Escobar vs. Ricochet. He also produced the dark match main event, which was Matt Riddle, Braun Strowman and Liv Moran vs. Damian Priest, Karrion Kross and Scarlett. However, that match was chaned to Legado del Fantasma and Damian Priest vs. Strowman, Riddle and Morgan.

* There was 56 minutes of wrestling on this week’s show.