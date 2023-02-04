List of Producers and Notes For WWE Royal Rumble

Fightful has a list of the producers for last week’s WWE Royal Rumble, as well as several backstage notes from the show.

* The Men’s Royal Rumble was produced by Michael Hayes, Shane Helms, Jason Jordan, Kenny Dykstra and Jamie Noble.

* Abyss produced by Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight.

* Adam Pearce produced Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss.

* The Women’s Royal Rumble was produced by TJ Wilson, Moly Holly, Petey Williams & Jason Jordan.

* Michael Hayes produced Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns.

* Jason Cade was brought in to help with the Rumble, but wasn’t listed as a producer.

* When wrestlers were eliminated, they didn’t leave through the entrance, but were instead taken to an exit along the side and escorted to the back. Logan Paul took photos with fans on his way to the back.

* The Rumble was B-Fab’s first WWE main roster match and third televised match.

* Dana Brooke, Natalya, Tamina and Liv Morgan have been in every women’s Royal Rumble match so far.

* Chelsea Green was not hidden before her surprise appearance and was seen at the venue all day. She brought several different ring outfits for the show.

* Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows were not in town and not planned for the event. Ronda Rousey was also not expected for the show after she lost the Smackdown women’s title.

* NIL recruits were at several events that weekend, including the Special Olympics event, a fireside chat and dinner and the Rumble. Several in WWE spoke highly of Abby Jacobs and believes she will transition to wrestling well if she decides to.