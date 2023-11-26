List of Producers and Match Order for WWE Survivor Series

Fightful Select has details on the producers for tonight’s WWE Survivor Series: Wargames, as well as the match order.

* The women’s Wargames match (Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, and Shotzi vs. Damage CTRL’s Asuka, Bayley, IYO SKY, & Kairi Sane) is opening the show. It was produced by Jason Jordan. The referees are Charles Robinson and Jessika Carr (Inside), Jason Ayers (Door), Ryan Tran and Daphanie LaShaunn (Shark Cage).

* GUNTHER vs. The Miz was produced by Shane Helms, with Eddie Orengo as the referee.

* Dragon Lee vs. Santos Escobar is produced by Shawn Daivari with Ryan Tran as the referee.

* Rhea Ripley vs. Zoey Stark is produced by Jason Jordan with Daphanie LaShaunn as the referee.

* The Men’s Wargames match (Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, & Randy Orton vs. Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh & Drew McIntyre) will main event. It was produced by Michael Hayes, Jamie Noble, and Bobby Roode. The referees are Rod Zapata and Eddie Orengo (Inside), Daphanie LaShaunn (Door), Ryan Tran and Jason Ayers (Shark Cage).