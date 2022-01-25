Lita Admits There Were ‘Potential Opportunities’ For Her Prior To WWE Royal Rumble Return

As previously noted, Lita recently made her return to WWE television, and she’s officially set for the Women’s Royal Rumble Match on Saturday. In a recent interview on Throwing Down with Renee and Miesha, she discussed training for her return to the ring.

Lita noted that she did have some “potential opportunities” prior to accepting the Rumble invitation (via Fightful):

“The pandemic like simplified everyone’s priorities because it’s only what’s in front of your plate. I feel like I spent the first half of the pandemic eating too much junk and processed food and doing absolutely nothing then going, even if the pandemic ends, you can’t slowly kill yourself laying around and eating junk food.’ I had already started to lifestyle train, which is very different from GI Jane training, but I was starting to remember what it felt like, ‘oh, it feels good to move your body. It feels good to push yourself.’ It was very baby steps. There were some potential opportunities floating around that I was like, ‘maybe, maybe, maybe,’ and then it was this thing [The Rumble] that was, ‘Yes or no. Do you want to do the Rumble on this date, are you in?’ I put my feet to the fire and was like, ‘Yes, I’m in.’ Now that I’m in, it’s time to make the most of it.”

Fightful Select recently reported that Lita had been in talks with AEW at one point last year, but the two sides were unable to come to terms on a deal.