wrestling / News

Liv Morgan Brags After Her Win At WWE King & Queen of the Ring

May 25, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE King And Queen of the Ring Liv Morgan Image Credit: WWE

As previously reported, Liv Morgan is the new WWE Women’s World Champion, defeating Becky Lynch at King and Queen of the Ring. In posts on Twitter, Morgan bragged about her accomplishment and told her haters to “cry about it.”

She wrote: “I have a feeling the #LMRT is just getting started. If you don’t like it, you can cry about it.. but if I were you.. I’d watch me.

