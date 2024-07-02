Liv Morgan Comments on New ‘Liv’s Finally on Top’ T-Shirt

– It looks like everything is coming up Liv Morgan, as she’s on top of the world, and she finally has the shirt to prove it. The reigning WWE Women’s World Champion had a new t-shirt released from WWE that says, “Liv’s finally on top.” Morgan commented on the new shirt release on social media yesterday, writing, “As I should be 😉”

Later, when WWE Women’s Champion Bayley remarked, “Sounds fun,” Liv Morgan responded, “I mean… I’ve only heard good things 😌” You can view that shirt and exchange below.