WWE News: Liv Morgan Dark Match Pulled From Last Week’s Smackdown, New Asuka Youtube Video, Sareee Comments On WWE Move

– Fightful reports that Liv Morgan and Ember Moon were set to work a dark match against each other at last week’s Smackdown taping but Vince McMahon had Michael Hayes cancel it. WWE didn’t want Morgan to work in front of a live crowd before she was repackaged.

Instead, The B-Team worked a match with Heavy Machinery. The latter team were so unprepared by the last minute change they wore tank tops and shorts.

– Asuka has posted a new gaming video from her Youtube account.

– Tokyo Sports has an interview in Japanese with Sareee about signing with WWE.