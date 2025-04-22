Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez Recapture WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles On Raw, Becky Lynch Turns Heel

Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez are the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions again as of Raw, and Becky Lynch turned heel on Lyra Valkyria after they lost the titles. Monday night’s show saw Morgan and Rodriguez regain the titles that they lost at WrestleMania 41 Sunday, defeating Lynch and Valkyria. Morgan hit Valkyria with Oblivion for the win.

After the match, Lynch hugged Valkyria but then took her out and hit a number of Manhandle Slams.

Rodriguez and Morgan are now five-time and four-time champions, putting an end to Lynch and Valkyria’s reign after just one day.