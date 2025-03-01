– During a recent appearance on No-Contest Wrestling, WWE Superstar Liv Morgan recalled the period where her stable The Riott Squad had broken up and how it was a scary time for her. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Liv Morgan on learning about The Riott Squad’s breakup: “When I found out that we were gonna be separated – the Riott Squad – we were obviously devastated, you know, for a lot of reasons. We were together, we were kinda thrown together as a makeshift group, and I didn’t necessarily have, like, personal relationships with Ruby or Sara. But, we bonded and got along so well and they just became sisters to me to this day. It was so sudden and there was no inkling of it happening … we enjoyed our time together and we learned and grew so much together.”

On how it was a scary time for her: “So, to be taken out of that and thrown into the unknown was scary and I was upset, but I was also excited for the opportunity, because I was also considered the weak link of The Riott Squad, so here I had this opportunity to be by myself and prove myself.”

Liv Morgan is scheduled to compete in the Elimination Chamber tonight against Bianca Belair, Naomi, Alexa Bliss, Bayley, and Roxanne Perez. The winner will go on to challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship at WrestleMania 41 in April. WWE Elimination Chamber Toronto is scheduled for later tonight at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canda. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and on Netflix internationally.