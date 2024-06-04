Liv Morgan Stalks Dominik Mysterio On Instagram, Likes Every One Of His Posts

Liv Morgan is continuing her chase of Dominik Mysterio, stalking the Judgment Day member and liking every Instagram post he’s ever made. Dominik posted a video to his Instagram account noting that Morgan, who has been sidling up to him on Raw as an apparent part of her revenge tour on the injured Rhea Ripley, liked every post he has made on Instagram (including reels) over a two hour period.

Mysterio captioned the video with a simple: