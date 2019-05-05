wrestling / News
Liv Morgan Posts ‘Wanted’ Poster Of Herself After Not Being on Smackdown
May 5, 2019
– Liv Morgan wants to know if anyone’s seen here since she moved to Smackdown in the Superstar Shakeup. Morgan took to her Twitter account to share a tongue-in-cheek “wanted” poster of herself, which you can see below. The poster lists her age, height, weight, hair color, tongue color (blue, of course), with the last seen listed as as “Superstar Shakeup.”
Morgan has not been used on WWE TV since the Shakeup, and ios not scheduled for the Women’s Money in the Bank match at this month’s PPV.
— LIV Morgan 👅💙 (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) May 5, 2019
