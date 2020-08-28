Live Notes From AEW Dynamite: Jericho Thanks Fans After Show, No Audience For Dark Tapings

Some more notes from those in attendance at tonight’s AEW Dynamite reveal that Chris Jericho addressed the fans after the show and that there was no audience for the AEW Dark taping. As you can see below, Jericho came out and talked with the crowd after the taping. He called tonight a “historical night” and thanked the fans for being there, saying it’s a night he wouldn’t forget because it was “the night live crowds came back to AEW.”

There were no fans in attendance for the AEW Dark tapings after, as the arena was cleared out beforehand. As you can see below, AEW used a contactless convenience store for concessions and kept social distancing a factor even at the restrooms:

Jericho thanked everyone for coming out and said no matter how you feel about him, tonight was amazing. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/yUIJj72zmJ — Tristan Spires (@StanTheManx3) August 28, 2020

Concessions are a contactless convenience store. Super easy and quick. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/v5i1QeOKSE — Florida Wrestling Fan (@FLWrestlingFan) August 27, 2020

Already answered concessions. Bathrooms only allowed a few at a time. So embarrassing taking photos in a bathroom just so some of y’all will STFU about how reckless it was. Felt very safe. https://t.co/SEdBvAuA3h pic.twitter.com/ABTKghA0lT — Florida Wrestling Fan (@FLWrestlingFan) August 28, 2020