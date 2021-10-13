wrestling / News

Livestream Online For ROH Women’s Division Wednesday

October 13, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ROH WOmen's Division Wednesdays

A tag team match takes place on tonight’s ROH Women’s Division Wednesday, with the livestream now online. You can check out the livestream below, which starts at at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and is described as follows:

“Tag team mayhem takes over Women’s Division Wednesday as Holidead & Willow face Laynie Luck & Alex Gracia! #ROHWD”

