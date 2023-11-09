wrestling / News
Various News: Logan Paul Takes Shower and More With US Title, New AEW Merchandise, WWE Main Event Lineup
November 9, 2023 | Posted by
– In a post on Instagram, Logan Paul shared several photos of himself with the WWE United States title, which includes a shot in the shower. In that photo, he wears nothing but the title belt.
– Shop AEW has a new T-shirt for the Golden Jets, a Top Rope Tuesday Captain Insano T-shirt and an Anthony Bowens jersey.
– Today’s WWE Main Event features:
* Indus Sher vs. Noam Dar & Oro Mensah
* Ludwig Kaiser vs. Apollo Crews
