Various News: Logan Paul Takes Shower and More With US Title, New AEW Merchandise, WWE Main Event Lineup

November 9, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Crown Jewel Logan Paul Image Credit: WWE

– In a post on Instagram, Logan Paul shared several photos of himself with the WWE United States title, which includes a shot in the shower. In that photo, he wears nothing but the title belt.

– Shop AEW has a new T-shirt for the Golden Jets, a Top Rope Tuesday Captain Insano T-shirt and an Anthony Bowens jersey.

– Today’s WWE Main Event features:

* Indus Sher vs. Noam Dar & Oro Mensah
* Ludwig Kaiser vs. Apollo Crews

