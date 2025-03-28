Logan Paul Would Consider A Team With John Cena, Jake Paul Would Consider WWE Run as Logan’s Manager

In an interview with Newsweek, Logan Paul spoke about a possible tag team with John Cena in WWE, noting that he’s a fan of Cena as a heel. Paul previously took credit for predicting Cena’s heel turn after he called him a snake in a vlog. Here are highlights:

On a possible team with John Cena: “I predicted that he was a snake, that’s what I said. I actually did not see the heel turn coming; that was insane. I’ll tell you what, I am here for all of it. Knowing what I know about him, if there were a team-up in the future, you have to consider that I would then be the one that gets snaked in front of everyone — which has the power to turn him back babyface. So, I don’t know if I want to give him that, and I gotta be careful ’cause I’m building and doing my won’t thing in wrestling. I am a fan of Heel Cena, for sure.”

On why a fight with Conor McGregor never happened: “It would be sick. I don’t think it’s a facetious statement, either. He would lose, so I don’t think that was why he was allowed to fight me. It got stonewalled at the UFC/Ari Emanuel level. If Conor McGregor, who has two fights left under his contract, fights either one of us and loses — his value in the UFC goes way down. This former UFC star loses to a YouTuber, it’s just not a good look, stock goes down.”

Jake Paul on a possible WWE run: “I would be down to be Logan’s manager, Paul Heyman-style in WWE, but I don’t think my body is cut out for the athleticism and the madness that the WWE takes. I feel like I would break my back. I definitely want to do MMA. Nate Diaz, still to this day, has not accepted the $15 million deal that we have for him. For me in MMA, it’s just about finding the right opponent.”