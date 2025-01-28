wrestling / News
Logan Paul Declares For Men’s Royal Rumble Match On WWE Raw
January 27, 2025 | Posted by
Logan Paul made his official return to WWE on Raw, declaring himself for the men’s Royal Rumble match. Monday night’s show saw Paul make his return in a dueling promo between Seth Rollins and Gunther, interrupting the two and talking about how the company needs a new face and that Gunther and Rollins didn’t have it.
Paul then said he was entering the Royal Rumble and Gunther said he hopes Paul wins so he can embarrass him at WrestleMania.
#RoyalRumble is about to go VIRAL this Saturday because @LoganPaul will be competing in the Men's #RoyalRumble Match!
📍 INDIANAPOLIS
🎟️ https://t.co/MlJix5Xu1y pic.twitter.com/V95nPGnH6l
— WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2025