Logan Paul Declares For Men’s Royal Rumble Match On WWE Raw

Logan Paul made his official return to WWE on Raw, declaring himself for the men’s Royal Rumble match. Monday night’s show saw Paul make his return in a dueling promo between Seth Rollins and Gunther, interrupting the two and talking about how the company needs a new face and that Gunther and Rollins didn’t have it.

Paul then said he was entering the Royal Rumble and Gunther said he hopes Paul wins so he can embarrass him at WrestleMania.