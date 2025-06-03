Logan Paul Is Down For a Potential Match With Bad Bunny

Logan Paul says he’s up for a potential match with Bad Bunny. The former WWE United States Champion spoke on his Impaulsive show about a possible match with the rapper and WWE celebrity after one of his co-hosts brought it up. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:

On his co-host wanting to see the match: “You’re asking me? Come on bro, stop. Bad Bunny is a global music superstar, I’m a WWE superstar. Stop, stop Mike.”

On Bunny’s WWE appearances: “Yes, his entrance in Puerto Rico, Backlash, that was one of the greatest entrances in WWE history. He can wrestle, that guy can wrestle. But come on, this is my full-time job, bro. What are you saying, bro? Come on, bro. I wrestle wrestlers. I’m just gonna put it like that. I wrestle wrestlers.”

On the possibility of the match: “Okay. Triple H, make it happen.”