Logan Paul Thinks Jake Paul Appearing in WWE Is Inevitable

Logan Paul’s brother Jake is busy in boxing, but Logan thinks it’s just a matter of time until Jake comes to WWE. Paul, who is facing Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel on Saturday, spoke with Ryan Satin for FOX about training for the match and his brother potentially doing something in WWE. You can check out the highlights below:

On Drew Gulak working with him in the ring: “Yep, he’s one of them. It’s him and ‘Hurricane’ Shane Helms, yeah. Drew’s been the the body I’ve been kind of maneuvering and navigating with. And you know, he’s incredibly knowledgeable as well. So yeah, him and Shane have been coaching me. Because you know, I don’t have this luxury of having the learning curve like a lot of these wrestlers do. I need to get incredible now. I need to get incredible yesterday. I’m taking on the best the WWE has to offer in — what, two weeks? Three weeks, November 5th, Crown Jewel? I got no time man so like send everyone you got and every resource you have to make me good now.”

On Jake Paul potentially doing something in WWE: “Truthfully, I think it’s an inevitable. I mean, I’m biased but I think what we’re doing is incredibly exciting. At least for me personally, it is incredibly exciting. I often try to separate me as the entertainer and me as a consumer. And if I were watching two brothers take over — and I use that word intentionally — take over two highly entertaining sports, boxing and wrestling, in a way that has never been done before, my curiosity would be piqued. He’s fighting Anderson Silva, one of the greatest combat sports fighters of all time, one week before I take on the Tribal Chief, the face of the WWE, for the title in Saudi Arabia at Crown Jewel. It’s never happened before, it’s unreplicable. You can’t duplicate this. History is unfolding in front of your your eyes live… I think Jake’s crossover into the WWE is inevitable. And bro, I need a bloodline. Roman got his, I got mine. Where he at? [laughs]”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE on FOX with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.