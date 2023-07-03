Logan Paul and Nina Agdal Get Engaged

Logan Paul is getting hitched to model Nina Agdal, according to reports. TMZ and The Daily Mail seperately reported that the social media influencer and WWE star proposed to Agdal on Sunday night at Lake Como in Italy while on vacation, and Agdal said yes.

The two have been dating since May of 2022. The proposal came a day after Paul competed in the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match at Saturday’s PPV.

On behalf of 411, congratulations to the happy couple.