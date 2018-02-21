Louisiana Boxing & Wrestling Commission Banning Blood, Piledrivers During WrestleMania Week

– A new report says that the Louisiana Boxing & Wrestling Commission has laid out their guidelines on events during WrestleMania 34 week. Post Wrestling reports that the commission has banned blood and piledrivers for the event.

According to Post Wrestling’s John Pollock, the following guidelines are in place:

* Blood and piledrivers are prohibited on all events in the state. Piledrivers are banned due to a prior talent injury.

* Promoters are required to have some kind of license to promote, but it was noted that Louisiana does allow existing promoters to loan licenses out.

* Promotions are required to have all performers get blood work and screening to show they are negative for:

** HIV

** Hepatitis B

** Hepatitis C

* The promotion must present paperwork the day of the show to prove talent has required bloodwork.

* Talent will be subjected to ringside physical on the day of the event at the venue. LBWC will provide an official at each show, in addition to an EMT.

WrestleMania 34 takes place on April 8th in New Orleans, with events taking place the week before.