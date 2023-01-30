Love Pro Wrestling 11: The Blue Event Results: New Grand Champion Crowned, More

Love Pro Wrestling held its Blue Event show on Friday night, and the results are online. You can check out the full results from the Edmonton, Alberta show, which aired on Twitch, below courtesy of Fightful:

* Jack Pride def. Travis Williams

* TJ Cannon & Marz The Specialist def. Elliot Tyler & Eli Surge

* LPW Challenge Championship Match: Mitch Clarke def. Son of Irish

* The Thickness Reid Matthews def. Taryn From Accounting

* LPW Tag Team Championship Match: The RADz def. Para Lira

* Steven Crowe def. Evan Rivers

* Scramble Match: Liiza Hall def. TY Jackson, Michael Allen Richard Clarke, Rose and Levi Knight

* LPW Grand Championship Match: Zoë Sager def. Michael Richard Blais

