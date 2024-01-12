wrestling / News
Luca Crusifino Is Legally Contesting His Loss In NXT Men’s Breakout Tournament
Luca Crusifino says that he is filing a legal appeal of his loss to Tavion Heights in the NXT Men’s Breakout Tournament. Crusifino lost to Heights in the first round of the tournament last month, and he posted to Twitter on Thursday to announce that he is “legally contesting” the result.
Crusifino’s appeal notes that his foot was under the ropes when the pin happened and cited WWE precedent, noting that in 2007 the Great Khali earned another match against John Cena when his foot was under the ropes for the pinfall of their match at that year’s Judgment Day.
NXT has not yet commented on the appeal. Oba Femi won the NXT Men’s Breakout Tournament and cashed in his contract on this week’s show to win the NXT North American Championship.
I’ve waited long enough @avawwe_, you left me with no choice.@WWENXT pic.twitter.com/tid56EKYgY
— Luca Crusifino, Esq. (@LucaCrusifino) January 11, 2024
