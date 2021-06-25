Lucha Libre FMV Ordered To Serve Lawsuit Papers To AAA Or Risk Case Dismissal

Luchablog reports that while there is no update regarding the lawsuit from Lucha Underground parent company Lucha Libre FMV against AAA, except that a deadline is fast approaching. FMV has until the end of the month to either serve papers to AAA or come up with a good reason why they have yet to do so, or the judge will through out the case. If that happens, AAA will be allowed to run shows in the US again, which the lawsuit is currently preventing.