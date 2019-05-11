Lucha Star Silver King Dead At 51, Wrestlers React

Lucha Blog has confirmed on Twitter that Silver King, a lucha libre legend, has passed away today at the age of 51. King collapsed during a match with Juventud Guerrera and made a cover, but then didn’t get up. CPR was attempted and the show was eventually cancelled. At one point King attempted to get up but he just couldn’t, and Guerrera had to struggle to get out from the cover.

King, real name César Cuauhtémoc González Barrón, is the son of Dr. Wagner and brother of Dr. Wagner Jr. He has worked all over and was a big star in Mexico, but is perhaps best known to American audiences for two reasons. The first is his time in WCW as part of the cruiserweight division, where he joined Eddie Guerrero’s Latino World Order. The second was his role in the 2006 film Nacho Libre, where he played the villain Ramses.

I can confirm now. I hate this. Former CMLL/AAA/WCW wrestler Silver King has passed away after suffering a health issue during his match earlier today. He was 51. — luchablog (@luchablog) May 11, 2019

I've seen video of the Silver King health and it is frightening. He gives Guerrera a clothesline, goes on all fours to covers, Guerrera kicks out, and Silver King's body just seems to shut down. — luchablog (@luchablog) May 11, 2019

Guerrera and referee Black Terry stall waiting for Silver King to get up. He tries, but he can't really do it. Juventud Guerrera kicked him gently in the side and Silver King just goes OUT. Guerrera struggles turning him over even for the pin. — luchablog (@luchablog) May 11, 2019

You can also see some reactions from wrestlers online to the news. 411 would like to give our condolences to his family, friends and fans.

Me quedo sin palabras. Fuiste mi primero maestro llegando a Mexico Te tengo en mis oraciones. 🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/loGjvjLZ9e — Wera Loca (@TheTayaValkyrie) May 11, 2019

Terrible news. Please keep Silver King’s friends & families in your thoughts. RIP. ❤️ https://t.co/Aovhv7nVKO — KASSIUS (KASH-US) (@KassiusOhno) May 11, 2019

The news of Silver King’s passing hits me hard. I was lucky to be able to tour & work New Japan with him. Such a great person. Rest In Peace, good sir.#RIPSilverKing — Christopher Daniels (@facdaniels) May 11, 2019

RIP Silver King. A legend of Lucha Libre. Que en paz descanse. #QEPDsilverking pic.twitter.com/eosiPBA3MC — Court Bauer (@courtbauer) May 11, 2019

RIP Silver King. Horrible news. Godspeed sir. — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) May 11, 2019