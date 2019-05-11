wrestling / News

Lucha Star Silver King Dead At 51, Wrestlers React

May 11, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Silver King

Lucha Blog has confirmed on Twitter that Silver King, a lucha libre legend, has passed away today at the age of 51. King collapsed during a match with Juventud Guerrera and made a cover, but then didn’t get up. CPR was attempted and the show was eventually cancelled. At one point King attempted to get up but he just couldn’t, and Guerrera had to struggle to get out from the cover.

King, real name César Cuauhtémoc González Barrón, is the son of Dr. Wagner and brother of Dr. Wagner Jr. He has worked all over and was a big star in Mexico, but is perhaps best known to American audiences for two reasons. The first is his time in WCW as part of the cruiserweight division, where he joined Eddie Guerrero’s Latino World Order. The second was his role in the 2006 film Nacho Libre, where he played the villain Ramses.

You can also see some reactions from wrestlers online to the news. 411 would like to give our condolences to his family, friends and fans.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Silver King, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading