wrestling / News
Various News: Lucha Underground Posts Dario Cueto’s Obituary, Mauro Ranallo Shares Photo Of WWE UK Tournament Set, Natalya Reveals Bret Hart’s Favorite Action Figures
– Season four of Lucha Underground returned last week with season four, and one of the big reveals was that Dario Cueto died to the end of season three. His father, Antonio Cueto, if now in charge; Lucha Underground posted the following obituary for Dario…
RIP Dario Cueto #luchaunderground #luchalibre #prowrestling #wrestling #dariocueto #papacueto #eljefe pic.twitter.com/Eg6oXBH7WG
— Lucha Underground (@LuchaElRey) June 19, 2018
– Mauro Ranallo shared a photo of the WWE UK Tournament set from yesterday’s tapings…
My office for the next two nights. @RoyalAlbertHall @WWEUK @WWENXT
😎🎧🎤🔥 pic.twitter.com/COTqwWFjRS
— Mauro Ranallo (@mauroranallo) June 18, 2018
– Natalya posted the following on Twitter…
Got a text from the Hitman @brethart … showing off his new favorite action figures @ScottDawsonWWE @DashWilderWWE … 🙌 pic.twitter.com/jBWCRsr66X
— Nattie (@NatbyNature) June 19, 2018