Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Various News: Lucha Underground Posts Dario Cueto’s Obituary, Mauro Ranallo Shares Photo Of WWE UK Tournament Set, Natalya Reveals Bret Hart’s Favorite Action Figures

June 19, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Lucha Underground

– Season four of Lucha Underground returned last week with season four, and one of the big reveals was that Dario Cueto died to the end of season three. His father, Antonio Cueto, if now in charge; Lucha Underground posted the following obituary for Dario…

– Mauro Ranallo shared a photo of the WWE UK Tournament set from yesterday’s tapings…

– Natalya posted the following on Twitter…

article topics :

Dario Cueto, Lucha Underground, Mauro Ranallo, Natalya, WWE, Larry Csonka

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading