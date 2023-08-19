LuFisto Sends Message To MJF Following His Defense of Cash Wheeler

LuFisto has been vocal about her issues with AEW in recent weeks, which has led to harassment online and even the deactivation of her account. Several wrestlers also jumped to the defense of the company and the women’s locker room, including world champion MJF. In his defense, he took several shots at her, noting: “If someone’s been in professional wrestling for over a decade and you find them to be talented but they’ve never truly “panned out” there’s a reason for it.”

She eventually reinstated her account and is still sending out messages commenting on various things about AEW. Earlier this week, she defended CM Punk after various rumors came out about his perceived influence over wrestlers being sent home and alleged involvement in backstage drama. Today, she sent out a message to MJF after he came to the defense of Cash Wheeler. As noted, Wheeler was arrested early Friday morning on a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm.

LuFisto, in her lengthy message, asks MJF why she wasn’t allowed the same courtesy as Wheeler when she was attacked by him online. She noted the following:

“* It doesn’t mean I deserve to be called ‘miserable’.

* It doesn’t mean I’m not good enough.

* It doesn’t mean I’m difficult to work with.

* It doesn’t mean I’m delusional.”

She went over her various struggles and the reasons that wrestling companies haven’t hired her over the years. She said she wasn’t trying to hurt anyone, but is someone that is blunt and speaks her mind, even at risk of her “downfall.” She claimed MJF’s message encouraged fans to go after her to the point she backed out of shows last week.

She concluded that Cash does deserve grace until all the details come out and said Max’s support of him was “admirable”. However, she says, he should have afforded her the same grace when she was speaking her mind. You can read the message in its entirety below.