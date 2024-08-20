Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson Weigh In On WWE’s Crossovers With TNA & Pro Wrestling NOAH

Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson recently shared their thoughts on TNA’s working relationships with TNA & Pro Wrestling NOAH. WWE NXT has been working regularly with TNA as of late and have sent talents over to NOAH several times over the past several months, and the two O.C. members spoke about the matter on the latest episode of their Talk’n Shop podcast. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:

Gallows on the partnerships: “I think that the partnerships are a really cool thing that’s going on in wrestling now because you wouldn’t even — So the story I told earlier where the Dudley Boys broke out and all of the young midcarders were scared to talk to them because they’d get in trouble, they’re TNA and we’re WWE. Now, we’re going to go to NXT Tuesday, wrestle Hank and Tank, beat em hopefully. But, we’re going to see TNA guys there probably, you would have never thought that before. Joe Hendry, who we do believe in, I’m sure will be there. This a cool time with the NOAH, the TNA stuff. I don’t know if we’re on the list to make the crossover, but if there is anybody that is famous for making the crossover and doesn’t get the credit, it’s us.”

Anderson on wanting to do crossover appearances: “We’d love to go over to NOAH, but I don’t know what’s written in the stars. We’d love to go over to TNA. For our fans that know us and followed us for years and haven’t turned your back on us like so many did — For the people that have followed us, you guys know that we love this business and we are dying to wrestle. We’re dying to be involved. We’re just waiting for our storyline to bust in and do something.”