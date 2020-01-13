wrestling / News
First Post-WWE Booking Revealed for Luke Harper
January 13, 2020 | Posted by
It was reported last month that Luke Harper was released from WWE, months after the former Intercontinental champion had asked for it. Now, his first post-WWE booking has been revealed and he’s back under the name of “Brodie Lee.” He will appear at WrestleCon during Wrestlemania 36 weekend in Tampa, Florida.
Other names revealed in the announcement include NWA World Champion Nick Aldis, Bandido, Zoe Lucas, Celeste Brown, Charly Caruso, Francine, Shane Douglas, Taya Valkyrie and Will Ospreay.
We're Back with the 10! Next Monday we're hoping to have a headline guest announcement (appearing Saturday only) for the Convention. pic.twitter.com/EMHUNr3LIC
— WrestleCon (@wrestlecon) January 13, 2020
