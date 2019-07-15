Luke Harper Reportedly Back on the Road With WWE

– After being away from WWE for months, Luke Harper is reportedly back on the road for the company. PWInsider reports that Harper is travelling with the company this week. This comes after he announced in mid-April that he’d requested his release for the company.

WWE did not grant the release, and Harper has been away from the company since. He has not appeared on TV since August of last year, when he and Rowan were working as the Bludgeon Brothers and lost the Smackdown Tag Team Championships to the New Day. He was part of a Worlds Collide show at WrestleMania AXXESS, facing Dominick Dijakovic.

There’s no word on what plans, if any, WWE has for him to come back to TV.