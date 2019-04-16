Luke Harper Requests His WWE Release

– Luke Harper is looking to move on.

Harper took to social media to announce that he has requested his release from WWE. As of now, the release has not been granted.

“As of this evening, I have requested a release from WWE. The past 6 years have been a simply, amazing journey around the world and back with lifelong friends and family. I am proud to say I shared the ring with my co workers.

This decision, as difficult as it was, feels right for myself and WWE. My goal in the future is to continue to grow as a performer and person and continue to make my family proud.

Thank you. From the top to the bottom of WWE. Thank you to the fans for your undying support. Thank you everyone.”