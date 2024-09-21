wrestling / News

Luke Jacobs vs. 1 Called Manders, More Set for RevPro British J-Cup Show

September 21, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
RevPro 1 Called Manders vs Luke Jacobs Image Credit: Revolution Pro Wrestling

– Revolution Pro Wrestling (RevPro) announced new, non-tournament matchups for next week’s British J-Cup event. First, Undisputed British Heavyweight Champion Luke Jacobs will face 1 Called Manders in a non-title bout. Also set for the card, JJ Gale faces Zozaya in a singles bout. You can see the match announcements below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Revolution Pro Wrestling, RevPro, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading