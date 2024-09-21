– Revolution Pro Wrestling (RevPro) announced new, non-tournament matchups for next week’s British J-Cup event. First, Undisputed British Heavyweight Champion Luke Jacobs will face 1 Called Manders in a non-title bout. Also set for the card, JJ Gale faces Zozaya in a singles bout. You can see the match announcements below.

🚨 ONE WEEK TODAY

SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 28TH

Gordon Craig Theatre, Stevenage Non-tournament match:

JJ GALE VS ZOZAYA