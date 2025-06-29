Lykos Gym Capture PROGRESS Tag Team Titles At Chapter 181

Lykos Gym are your new PROGRESS Tag Team Champions, winning the titles at Chapter 181 over the weekend. The tag team defeated Sunshine Machine at the show to win the titles, as you can see below.

This marks Lykos Gym’s second reign as a team and Kid Lykos’ fiftth overall reign with the title. Sunshine Machine’s title reign ends at 91 days, having won them from Smokin’ Aces at PROGRESS Chapter 178.