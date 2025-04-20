Lyra Valkyria Dreams Of WrestleMania Entrance With Metal Legends

Inaugural WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria, set to compete for the Women’s Tag Team Championship at her first WrestleMania, revealed her dream musical accompaniment for a future grand entrance.

Speaking with Fightful’s Joel Pearl, Valkyria expressed her desire for either Evanescence or Nightwish to play her to the ring. Here are the highlights:

On wanting a special entrance: “I don’t know. I’m very excited for the gear I have. I don’t know, how is it going to work with all the smoke in my entrance and the lightning. There is a lot going on. I don’t even know what the possibilities would be,” she said. “Oh, Nightwish or Evanescence.”