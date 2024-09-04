Lyra Valkyria Returns To WWE NXT, Reunites With Tatum Paxley

Lyra Valkyria made her return to WWE NXT this week and reunited with Tatum Paxley. The former NXT Women’s Champion came out during Tuesday’s episode and saved Paxley from a post-match beatdown by Rosemary and Wendy Choo after Paxley defeated Rosemary.

Later in the show, Valkyria acknowledged their friendship and said that they didn’t leave things on the best of terms, but she couldn’t keep her eye off Paxley. She said Paxley had backup now and hinted at a match with Paxley against Rosemary and Choo.

Valkyria and Paxley were allied earlier this year, with Paxley showing an obsessive focus on Valkyria that they overcame. They became friends but Paxley turned on Valkyria just before the latter was drafted to Raw.