Macaulay Culkin Says He’s Canceled His WrestleMania 36 Tickets

– Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin revealed on Twitter that he no longer plans on attending WrestleMania 36. You can see his comments on the matter below.

Earlier, Macaulay Culkin responded to a tweet by the WWE Creative Humor Twitter account that stated, “Super Showdown was all about building new stars like Brock Lesnar, @Goldberg & The Undertaker #WWESSD” Culkin wrote, “Amen,” in response. Later on, he added regarding WrestleMania 36, “I’ve just cancelled my tickets to Tampa Bay.”

It appears Culkin, based on his response to the earlier tweet by the Creative Humor account, was disappointed with the result of Goldberg squashing The Fiend Bray Wyatt in just over two minutes to capture the WWE Universal Championship at today’s Super ShowDown event. Also, WWE champion Brock Lesnar squashed former US champion Ricochet in just 90 seconds to retain his title. Goldberg is now the top champion of Smackdown at 53 years old.

Amen. — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) February 27, 2020