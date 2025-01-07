Macaulay Culkin Appears During RAW On Netflix Debut

Macaulay Culkin, star of Home Alone, attended the debut of RAW on Netflix tonight at the Intuit Dome, appearing in the crowd and receiving a big pop. A clip of Culkin’s appearance is below.

Culkin was seated next to another celebrity, Seth Green.

“He’s not home alone tonight,” said Michael Cole. Pat McAfee followed with, “Kate McCallister is the worst mom of all-time.”