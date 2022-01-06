Macaulay Culkin on Never Writing for WWE, Thinks Vince McMahon’s ‘Master Plan’ Is to Sell the Company

– During a recent chat with Freddie Prinze Jr. for his Wresting With Freddie podcast, Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin discussed his wrestling fandom and was asked by Prinze why he never tried writing for WWE. Culkin stated there were times when he wanted to write for WWE, similar to Prinze, but it never panned out. Below are some highlights (via The AV Club):

Macaulay Culkin on never writing for WWE: “Oh man, there were times when I wanted to, like kind of just find six months of my life at the very least just to kinda go in there and stuff. I will say I kind of regret not [writing for WWE]—now that I’m a dad I barely have time to pee at this point, you know what I mean? I just never got around to it, there was always something.”

On WWE continuing to run Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns: “How many times can we watch the same match?”

Culkin’s belief that WWE is going to sell the company: “I think the WWE has lost focus on all this. I think there is some kind of master plan – they’re bringing in all these new people. I mean, personally, I think they’re gonna sell, regardless of what they say. I think Vince [McMahon] doesn’t think anyone in his family can do this.”