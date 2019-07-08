wrestling / News

Various News: Macaulay Culkin Wonders If Anyone Got Married After RAW Proposals, Santana Okay After Slammiversary, Former Nitro Girl Backstage At Event

July 8, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Macaulay Culkin - Home Alone

– In a post on Twitter, Macaulay Culkin asked WWE fans if any marriage proposal signs displayed on the program ever actually worked and resulted in a wedding.

PWInsider reports that Santana’s injury at Slammiversary was just an angle and not legitimate.

– Chae of the WCW Nitro Girls was backstage last night.

