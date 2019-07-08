wrestling / News
Various News: Macaulay Culkin Wonders If Anyone Got Married After RAW Proposals, Santana Okay After Slammiversary, Former Nitro Girl Backstage At Event
July 8, 2019 | Posted by
– In a post on Twitter, Macaulay Culkin asked WWE fans if any marriage proposal signs displayed on the program ever actually worked and resulted in a wedding.
I wonder if any of the marriage proposal signs on RAW ever worked…. If you got married because of a sign on @WWE RAW please reply below.
— Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) July 8, 2019
– PWInsider reports that Santana’s injury at Slammiversary was just an angle and not legitimate.
– Chae of the WCW Nitro Girls was backstage last night.
