Mace & Mansoor Recall Braun Strowman Attack, Ham Sandwich Was Supposed To Be Involved

Among the stories Mace and Mansoor told on their post-WWE release Twitch stream was one involving Braun Strowman’s attack on them and how a ham sandwich was meant to factor in. As reported, the two Maximum Male Model members streamed on Twitch on Friday following their releases last week. One of the stories they told was about the back-to-school fashion show on the September 16th, 2022 episode of SmackDown, which saw Strowman attack them.

As the two told it, Strowman’s attack was supposed to culminate in Strowman pulling a ham sandwich out of the lunchbox Mace was carrying as part of the fashion show and taking a bite out of it. They said Triple H was adamant about the sandwich, but noted that during Strowman’s attack the lunchbox ended up in the crowd which resulted in the sandwich being lost. You can see a couple highlights below, per Fightful:

Mace on the original plan for the segment: “The whole point of that, they were very adamant, [Triple H] was super adamant about the punctuation note on this segment being [Braun] in the middle of the ring with the lunch box that I was carrying — they sent somebody out to buy a lunch box. They have somebody go to catering and make me a sandwich and they had this lunch box perfectly made, they kept it on ice at the sandwich wouldn’t go bad, and the point of the segment was we were going to get bulldozed through, Braun was going to beat the crap out of everybody. Then, he’s going to come back, see the lunch box, pick it up, open it, take a bite out of my ham sandwich, which is not true because I’m a pescatarian, and Powerbomb [Mansoor] while eating a sandwich. That was the most important part.”

On how the segment went wrong:

Mansoor: “This is what we were expecting. We were expecting, ‘Turn. Zoom. Braun. Turn. See him. Bulldoze.’ what ended up happening was, ‘Braun. Bulldoze.'”

Mace: “So we get our buttholes blown out from behind. As my virginal hole was destroyed, I fall forward and throw the lunch box up into the air, and it lands in the crowd.”

Mansoor: “So I actually watched that segment back. It’s on YouTube because there’s a moment where you can tell Braun is looking for the lunch box because Hunter really wanted him to eat that sandwich. So he takes me out. Throws Brennan into the barricade.”

Mace: “I’m on the floor this entire time and I am scrambling. I’m like, ‘Where is it? Where’s the sandwich? Because I knew how important this lunch box was.”

Mansoor: “Hunter wanted the sandwich spot so much.”

Mace: “He wanted the sandwich so badly. I’m like, ‘Where’s the sandwich? Where’s the sandwich? Then I somebody see somebody in the crowd is like, ‘It’s back there.’ Then, [Braun] you can see him looking for me with the sandwich and I’m selling, I’m moving around, and I’m like, ‘It’s gone. I’m sorry. I can’t do anything. I wish I could.’ I thought I was going to go to the back after that segment and get fired.”

Mansoor on how the segment ended: “Then he throws me into the ring, and this is just an aside, but it’s very funny. The spot we called was that he would throw me into the ring, I’d sell up, he big boot me and call for the Powerbomb. What ended up happening is that he throws me to the ring, and I sell around expecting a boot, so I’m feeding, and he just grabs me and looks me in the eyes, and he’s breathing heavily. I’m like, ‘What’s gonna happen,’ and he goes, ‘EURO,’ and he gives me a European Uppercut like he’s fucking Fit Finlay, like he’s William Regal, he gives me a European Uppercut, and then Powerbombs the shit out of me.”

On almost getting the lunchbox back after the segment:

Mansoor: “As we’re going to the back, a fan is trying to give you back the lunch box, and you’re like, ‘No.'”

Mace: “If I have it when I walk to the back, they’re gonna think I screwed it.”

Mansoor: “They’re going to think that you just lost it or you didn’t give it to him.”

Mace: “They would think I would go into business for myself. Yeah, blowing up the sandwich spot… I think I just took it and threw it back.”

Mansoor: “Because we needed an excuse for the sandwich spot not to happen. So the lunch box had to be gone.”

Mace: “I needed to destroy the evidence.”