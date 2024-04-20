wrestling / News

Mace & Mansoor Release New Shirt With SGW, Proceeds To Benefit Company

April 19, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Mace Mansoor Braun Strowman Image Credit: WWE

Mace and Mansoor have joined forces with Soft Ground Wrestling for a new T-shirt, with proceeds to benefit the company. As reported, the WWE alumni made an appearance at the Ugandan promotion this week. The two appeared in a new video posted to the SGW Twitter account announcing the shirt, which is serving as a fundraiser for the company.

The T-shirt is available here. The announcement reads:

“MXM deliver a message to the entire wrestling world. Ugandas hospitality is beyond the race. They’re making a fundraiser for the land purchase of Softground through selling merch Softground T-shirts
@foryouwear.com”

