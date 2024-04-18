wrestling / News

Mace & Mansoor Make Debut For Soft Ground Wrestling In Uganda

April 18, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Mace & Mansoor made their debut for Uganda’s Soft Ground Wrestling this week. SGW posted videos of the WWE alumni appearing at the promotion, as you can see below.

SGW has gone viral on social media for in recent months for its DIY approach and sense of humor in its creative approach. In the clips, Mace and Mansoor confront the colonialist heel character Lord White.

Mojo Rawley noted on Twitter that the two flew themselves to the country to appear, writing:

“My friends @suavemansoor & @GREATBLACKOTAKU flew all the way to Uganda on their own dime to support @SGWug. They weren’t asked to go, they reached out and volunteered because they respected their hustle and love for the business. It cannot be understated how awesome they are.”

