Mace & Mansoor Make Debut For Soft Ground Wrestling In Uganda

Mace & Mansoor made their debut for Uganda’s Soft Ground Wrestling this week. SGW posted videos of the WWE alumni appearing at the promotion, as you can see below.

SGW has gone viral on social media for in recent months for its DIY approach and sense of humor in its creative approach. In the clips, Mace and Mansoor confront the colonialist heel character Lord White.

Mojo Rawley noted on Twitter that the two flew themselves to the country to appear, writing:

“My friends @suavemansoor & @GREATBLACKOTAKU flew all the way to Uganda on their own dime to support @SGWug. They weren’t asked to go, they reached out and volunteered because they respected their hustle and love for the business. It cannot be understated how awesome they are.”

Maximum male models destroy lord white and end his colonial aspects over Softground once and for all, they help coolman achieve the dream. pic.twitter.com/KSxZsOFNpd — SGW @soft ground wrestling Uganda (@SGWug) April 18, 2024

Lord white gets bluffed after finally realizing cool-man pissed on his grave. Maximum male models intervene. Wats next for him. @Mansoor and @mace promise to end him. pic.twitter.com/AoQhUH4Kbk — SGW @soft ground wrestling Uganda (@SGWug) April 18, 2024