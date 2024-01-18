– During a recent interview with The Ten Count’s Steve Fall for Wrestling News.co, former WWE Superstar Mace (aka Mason Madden) of Retribution and the Maximum Male Models discussed MMM’s downfall after Vince McMahon announced his “retirement” from WWE in July 2022. Below are some highlights:

Mace on learning Vince McMahon was retiring: “We go to SmackDown. I do a dark match and we talked to Vince. He explains, ‘Hey listen. You guys are two good looking guys. I want you to do this male model thing and if you commit to it, then it’s really gonna work out for you.’ We’re like, ‘Great, we will commit to anything.’ It was a very avant-garde presentation. I think the first couple of weeks, which was the only time I had been pushed in my entire life where they tell everybody to clear the ring. We need to work on these model segments. Money in the Bank was happening. It was like the go home show for Money in the Bank and there’s Money in the Bank ladders all over the entrance way. Vince comes out and he’s like, ‘Get this crap out of here. We need to work on the Runway show.’ Me and Manny looked at each other. We were like, ‘This is it. This is it for us’. Two weeks later, text message. ‘I’m retiring.'”

On how things transitioned under Triple H: “At some point Hunter said this was when Hunter was in charge that, ‘Hey you want to move in the direction of going backto LA Knight?,’ because there was a pretty quick storyline of him just switching back. And when he was gone we were like, ‘Oh we’re done,’ like that. They just cut him off from us so that we could, which we did essentially for a couple months we were kind of off, which led to our — me and Manny, we refuse not to do anything right so if we’re sitting at home we’re always thinking of ideas, we’re always trying to come up with stuff, and we wanted to make them know we’re very happy to work together. We wanted to make this thing work cuz we were like, ‘Hey this has legs. This is fun. People like it. If we can present it in the way that we can present it I think we can we have a spot on this show. It’s the three-hour variety show. You have time for Zoolander on the three-hour variety. Show so that’s when we kind of batten down the hatches, and we were like, ‘Hey, let’s film our own YouTube show.”

Mace and Mansoor were released by WWE last September.