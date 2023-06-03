Madcap Moss & Emma Reveal Their Engagement

– WWE Superstars Emma and Madcap Moss (aka Riddick Moss/Mike Rallis) are officially engaged. Emma and Moss officially revealed the news on Instagram, which you can see below. Emma wrote in the caption, “I said yes a million times in my head before you even asked.”

Emma (aka Tenille Dashwood) previously revealed that she and Madcap Moss were an item in June of last year. She later made her return to WWE in October.

On behalf of 411, we send our congratulations to the happy, newly engaged couple.