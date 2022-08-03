wrestling / News

Tenille Dashwood Seemingly Reveals She’s Dating Madcap Moss

August 3, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Emma, Tenille Dashwood Image Credit: WWE

– In posts on her social media accounts, former WWE Superstar Tenille Dashwood (aka Emma) appears to have revealed that she’s dating WWE Superstar Madcap Moss. You can check out the photo she shared of the two below.

She wrote in the caption of her tweet, “Finally found my captain. @MadcapMoss”

article topics :

Madcap Moss, Tenille Dashwood, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

