Tenille Dashwood Seemingly Reveals She’s Dating Madcap Moss
August 3, 2022
– In posts on her social media accounts, former WWE Superstar Tenille Dashwood (aka Emma) appears to have revealed that she’s dating WWE Superstar Madcap Moss. You can check out the photo she shared of the two below.
She wrote in the caption of her tweet, “Finally found my captain. @MadcapMoss”
Finally found my captain 😏 @MadcapMoss 🧢 pic.twitter.com/g2PrYQeCha
— TENILLE DASHWOOD (@TenilleDashwood) August 3, 2022