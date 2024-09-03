Madcap Moss Credits Paul Heyman For Being ‘Huge Advocate’ For Him

The former Madcap Moss says that Paul Heyman did a lot for him in WWE. Mike Rallis was part of the WWE main roster from January of 2020 until September of 2023, and he recently recalled in an interview with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert & Joel Pearl on In The Weeds how Heyman and Brock Lesnar took him under their wing and advocated for him.

“He was a huge fan of mine and a huge advocate for me,” Rallis said of Heyman. “He and Brock (Lesnar) were. They were great to me. They brought me under their wing, they let me sit in on discussions where they were talking about the business and how you should approach things. I learned so much from those guys. They were advocates. The first time I got brought up to the main roster was basically 100% because of Paul and Elias. He was the one who alerted Paul that my contract was running out and I was going to leave the company if they didn’t do anything about it. I was in NXT doing nothing and Paul basically gave me a shot there and let me run with it.”

Rallis continued, “He didn’t give me too much individual instruction, and I think I thrived with that and he knew that’s what I needed after maybe NXT being a little too micromanaged. He’s responsible for giving me that chance and everything that followed was because of that. I owe Paul a lot for everything that happened in my run there.”

Rallis is set to be part of the BLP Wrestlers Combine that takes place tomorrow and streams on Chris Van Vliet’s YouTube channel.